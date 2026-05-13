‘My son says he is innocent, if guilty won’t forgive him’: Bandi Sanjay on POCSO case

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Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, May 12, said that attempts were being made to brand his son Bandi Sai Bhageerath as a criminal. He said that his son had committed no crime and argued that authorities were free to proceed in accordance with the law.
“I never spoke about my pain, but now stones are being thrown at my family. My son has assured me that he has done nothing wrong and will come out clean. If my son is genuinely at fault, I will not forgive him," he added. Sanjay also spoke about how his wife has been depressed since the news of Bhageerath came out.
“I have always respected the law and judiciary. We will honour and accept whatever decision the court delivers,” he said while addressing the annual Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar. Sanjay also said that his ‘mistake’ was not giving enough time to his son as he has always been working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Bandi Sanjay’s speech was made a day after the Petbasheerabad police station stated that Bhageerath was absconding and they are attempting to trace his whereabouts. Bhageerath has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.
Comparing himself to Lord Hanuman who destroyed Lanka when his tail was set on fire, Sanjay said that he would rise stronger. “Those trying to burn me today should remember - the same fire will turn against them and reduce everything to ashes,” he said, adding that he would fight against anyone who has upset his family and his karyakarthas.
Bhageerath was booked on May 8 and charged under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, which pertain to sexual harassment.
In her complaint, the girl’s mother alleged that a man named Sangappa set up a meeting with Union Minister Bandi Sanjay on April 23 where they faced intimidation.
The mother alleged that during the meeting, “in the disguise of counseling my daughter and his son as a way forward, we were subjected to indirect pressure to compromise… The statements made during the meeting caused serious fear, intimidation, and apprehension,” the complaint read.
Hours before the FIR against Bhageerath was registered at Pet Basheerabad police station, the Karimnagar II Town police on May 8 registered a counter FIR against the girl’s family on charges of blackmail and extortion.