‘My son says he is innocent, if guilty won’t forgive him’: Bandi Sanjay on POCSO case

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Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, May 12, said that attempts were being made to brand his son Bandi Sai Bhageerath as a criminal. He said that his son had committed no crime and argued that authorities were free to proceed in accordance with the law.

“I never spoke about my pain, but now stones are being thrown at my family. My son has assured me that he has done nothing wrong and will come out clean. If my son is genuinely at fault, I will not forgive him," he added. Sanjay also spoke about how his wife has been depressed since the news of Bhageerath came out.

“I have always respected the law and judiciary. We will honour and accept whatever decision the court delivers,” he said while addressing the annual Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar. Sanjay also said that his ‘mistake’ was not giving enough time to his son as he has always been working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bandi Sanjay’s speech was made a day after the Petbasheerabad police station stated that Bhageerath was absconding and they are attempting to trace his whereabouts. Bhageerath has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.