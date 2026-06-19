Muslim youth called ‘Pakistani’ during apartment dispute in Hyderabad, video goes viral

A viral video showing a man referring to a 26-year-old Muslim resident as a “Pakistani” during a confrontation at a Hyderabad apartment complex has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding action against those involved.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 18, at the Janapriya Lakefront Apartment, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

Videos circulating online show a man, accompanied by several residents, confronting the Muslim youth and questioning his presence in the apartment complex. “Why are you staying here?” the man is heard asking, while also calling him “illegal” and accusing him of engaging in “illegal activities”.

In the video, the youth objects to the remarks and points towards the camera, saying, “Woh Pakistani bolra mereku (He is calling me a Pakistani).” He challenges the allegation, asking whether there is any proof to support it. He also states that his grandfather served as a Subedar in the Indian Army.

While this unfolded, two policemen stood witness, largely indifferent to the situation.

According to reports, the confrontation stemmed from disputes over unpaid rent, maintenance charges, and complaints related to a pet cat kept in the flat.

Jawahar Nagar Inspector S Saidulu told The Hindu that a group of residents had approached a flat occupied by an elderly woman and her 26-year-old relative to question them over alleged non-payment of rent and maintenance fees. According to the Inspector, residents had also complained that the cat was causing inconvenience and disturbance within the apartment complex.

Besides these issues, the residents were allegedly suspicious of the young man, who had recently begun staying in the apartment. During the argument, residents questioned him about his identity and background.

The elderly woman reportedly informed residents that her son lives in Delhi and her daughter in Maharashtra, and that the young man was staying with her.

Following information about the dispute, police intervened and counselled both parties.

The Hindu quoted the Inspector as saying that the matter has been “resolved amicably” after the residents reportedly apologised for their remarks and the family agreed to follow the apartment association’s rules and regulations.