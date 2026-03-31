Most PhD scholars exceed timelines at Osmania University, some take 30 years: CAG report

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An audit report released by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has revealed serious delays in the completion of PhDs at Osmania University, with 10 students taking up to 30 years. The report was tabled in the Assembly on Monday, March 30.

According to the university’s rules, the tenure for a full-time PhD student is four years, while that for a part-time student is five years. Extensions are permitted for up to a maximum of two additional years for full-time candidates and one year for part-time candidates. Beyond six years from the date of admission, registrations are meant to be automatically cancelled.

However, the audit findings reveal widespread deviation from these guidelines. Between the academic years 2017–18 and 2022–23, a total of 2,887 scholars completed their PhDs. Of these, only 1,222 candidates finished within the prescribed time frame. As many as 1,665 scholars (57.6%) took between seven and 30 years to complete their PhDs, contrary to university guidelines. The data shows that 1,175 students completed their PhDs within 7–10 years, 369 took 11–15 years, 86 took 16–20 years, 25 took 21–25 years, while 10 students took 26–30 years.