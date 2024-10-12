Mohammed Siraj takes over as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has officially taken on the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana. The pacer reported to Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender on Friday, October 11.

It was in July that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a residential plot and a government job for Siraj when the latter called on him after India won the T20 World Cup. Highlighting Siraj’s achievements to India’s T20 World Cup victory, the Chief Minister had told the state Assembly recently that the Group-I job to the international cricketer will give him direct entry to high-ranking positions such as Deputy Superintendent of Police if he chooses to join the police force. He said that though Siraj was not educationally qualified for the Group-I job, the Cabinet has given him the exemption as part of its efforts to encourage sportspersons.

"For a Group-I job, the required educational qualification is a degree. Siraj has passed intermediate (12th class) but we have given the exemption to provide him the Group-I job," he said.