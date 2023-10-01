‘Modi has no moral right to visit Telangana’, say posters in Hyderabad amid PM visit

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana, several posters surfaced in various parts of the state saying he had no right to visit the state after insulting its formation. "Modi has no moral right to visit Telangana, after insulting our formation," reads the posters pasted in Hyderabad, which carry four different images of Modi speaking in Parliament on different occasions about Telangana formation.

They also refer to the Prime Minister’s quote, "Mother was killed to save the child", on the process of the formation of Telangana. It also carried quotes from Modi’s speeches made in 2018, 2022 and 2023. The latest quote "Telangana kush nahi tha" was from his remarks made in September this year.

The Prime Minister is visiting Mahabubnagar on Sunday to launch various development projects and also address a public meeting. In Mahabubnagar, posters questioned Modi about the state’s Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) not being accorded national project status, and alleged step-motherly treatment towards the state by the Union government. Some posters also questioned Modi about the BJP’s failure to establish a turmeric board for farmers in Nizamabad as promised by party MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

The BRS has already condemned Modi’s remarks. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao had earlier said that Modi’s remarks on formation of Telangana state made in the Parliament reflect his “disregard for historical facts”.

"To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant," he had said. The BRS leader said that in his attempts to criticise the Congress, Modi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana.