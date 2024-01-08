Modi govt should apologise to Bilkis Bano: Owaisi

Owaisi said that with the Supreme Court order BJP stands exposed on the issue of justice for women as it supported rapists and endorsed their release.

The AIMIM leader said the Union home ministry headed by Amit Shah approved remission and premature release of the convicts through a letter dated July 11, 2022. He wanted to know why Amit Shah gave approval for their release.

“The Prime Minister’s slogan of Nari Shakti is only a hollow claim which has no relevance to the ground realities,” he said

He recalled that the incident happened when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. He said Bilkish Bano fought for justice on her own.

“The environment in Gujarat was so communally poisonous that the trial was shifted to Maharashtra,” he said.

Owaisi also recalled that the rapists were released just before elections in Gujarat. “The rapists were garlanded. Two MLAs of BJP endorsed the release and one of the MLAs also called them sanskari,” he said.