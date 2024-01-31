Modi government failed to fulfill commitments to country, state: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, January 30, alleged that the Narendra Modi-led Union Government failed to fulfill the commitments made to people of the country and ignored the rights of people of the state.

Addressing a news conference at Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, he said India accounts for the highest number of farmer suicides in the world and termed this as an ‘achievement’ of Narendra Modi.

He said the Prime Minister failed to implement all the promises made to farmers including the promise of doubling their income. He asked what happened to Modi’s promise to bring black money and deposit Rs. 15 lakhs in every bank account.

Revanth Reddy said the Centre failed to fulfill the commitments made to Telangana in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, including the establishment of a steel factory at Bayyaram and a coach factory at Kazipet.

The Centre also took no steps for the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project approved for Hyderabad.