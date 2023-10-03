Modi ‘chancellor of Whatsapp University’: KTR on allegations of KCR seeking NDA entry

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “chancellor of Whatsapp University”, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, October 3, denied the allegation that his party wanted to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2020. PM Modi at a public meeting earlier in the day alleged that he did not agree when BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) wanted to join the NDA.

“PM Modi’s BJP is the biggest ‘Jhuta’ and ‘Jhumla’ factory that speaks white lies. KCR is a fighter who would never associate with a cheater like Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lowered the stature of his position by speaking outright lies today,” stated KTR. Modi, who was addressing a public meeting in Nalgonda district, also alleged that KCR had sought his blessings for KTR to succeed him as party chief. The PM also attacked the BRS for its “dynastic” rule in the state.

"We are not bitten by a mad dog, to lose our mind and join NDA. Why would we need your permission for any decision to be taken by our party and its leadership?” asked KTR. He also questioned Modi for his silence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son being a part of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

“When the PM talks about family politics, one must ask about Jay Shah's appointment, who is leading Indian cricket in the position of BCCI secretary. BJP tourists are welcome to visit Telangana. In the previous election, BJP lost deposit in 105 seats and this time they will lose deposit in 110 seats and will not win a single MP seat here,” KTR said.

The BJP in Telangana officially began its election campaign for the upcoming state polls, with Modi’s holding his second public meeting in the last three days. The BRS in August also released a list of 115 candidates out of 119 seats in the state, triggering a spate of defections between both parties. The Congress and BJP are expected to release their first lists in the next 10 days or so.

KTR on Tuesday also said that various parties in the country have quit the NDA in the recent past. “Parties like Shiv Sena, TDP (Telugu Desam Party), JDU (Janata Dal-United), Shiromani Akali Dal, have already left the NDA and at present, only CBI, ED, and IT are a part of NDA,” he added.

KTR stated that BRS, with the blessings of the people of Telangana, democratically got elected twice and formed the government. The trend would continue and KCR will become a hatrick CM soon, he added. He added that CM KCR was a fighter who would never wish to have any kind of association with a cheater like Modi who is known for speaking lies.

