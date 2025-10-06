MLA Raja Singh makes Islamophobic remarks at Indore Dasara event, booked by Hyd cops

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, who recently resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been booked by the Hyderabad police yet again for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. He made the derogatory comment at a Hindu event in Indore on Thursday, October 2, while commenting on the ongoing nationwide ‘I Love Muhammad’ protest campaign.

Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, is notorious for his anti-Muslim hate speeches. He was previously involved in a major controversy in 2022, when his derogatory remarks against the Prophet had led to his arrest and suspension from the BJP for over a year.

On October 2, Raja Singh attended a Ravan dahan (burning of Ravana’s effigy) event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh (MP), on the occasion of Dasara. He made several Islamophobic remarks and derogatory comments on the Prophet while speaking about the ‘I Love Muhammad’ protest campaign.

Protests had erupted across the country following the Uttar Pradesh police’s action against several Muslim men in Kanpur, after right-wing Hindu groups objected to ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters put up for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on September 4.

Addressing the crowd in Indore, Raja Singh said, “Their father (Prophet Muhammad) has hidden his face for 1,400 years, no one has seen his face. Today, his children are walking the streets with ‘I love’ banners. But the banners are just an excuse. Their target is Hindus.”

He went on to say that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has “hit them hard” in Bareilly, referring to the arrest of cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan and others, after a call for a protest amid the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign.

“Tauqeer Raza…I can’t even say their names properly. My mouth gets spoiled when I say such names. Some Raza, he was barking, and Yogiji sent him to jail,” Raja Singh said.

He went on to repeat baseless claims that love jihad (a right-wing bogey/conspiracy theory that Muslim men pursue relationships with Hindu women to convert them to Islam) and religious conversions were continuing, and called for ‘Yogi style’ governance in Madhya Pradesh. “Isn’t this the demand of Hindus?” he asked, to which the crowd responded with loud cheers.

“Today in UP, if a jihadi looks at a Hindu woman, his eyes are gouged and his legs broken. I request the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to pick up a revolver. MP must be rid of jihadis,” Raja Singh said.

He also called on the general Hindu population to arm themselves. “Hindus must brace themselves and learn weaponry, because in the future, only those who fight will survive. Those who don’t fight, their religion will perish, because these people are planning for Ghazwa-e-Hind (a religious war against India),” Raja Singh said.

Following complaints from a few Muslim residents, Raja Singh has been booked by the Shah Ali Banda police in Hyderabad under Sections 196(2) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, according to The Times of India.

Raja Singh has been booked in over a 100 cases by the Hyderabad police, many of them involving hate speeches.