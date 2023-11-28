MIM draws pleasure by defeating Muslim candidates: Azharuddin

Congress leader and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday lashed out at the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), saying it stood completely exposed. Azharuddin, who is contesting as Congress candidate from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad, alleged that MIM draws pleasure by defeating Muslim candidates.

“MIM stands exposed. They draw pleasure by fielding a Muslim candidate against another Muslim candidate to defeat him,” he said.

MIM has fielded its corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin in Jubilee Hills against Azharuddin, who is fighting his maiden election in his hometown.