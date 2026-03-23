Middle East conflict may trigger fertiliser shortage: Telangana CM

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East may result in the shortage of fertilisers, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday, March 22.

The Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to convince the Union government to allot more fertilisers to the state.

He said the leaders of all parties should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strive to secure the maximum possible allocation of urea for our state.

"This is not the time for politics and moving forward with coordination and unity. We do politics only during the elections. Once the elections are over, the development of the state becomes the sole priority,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Narmeta in Nangunur mandal of Siddipet district.

The Chief Minister along with agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other ministers inaugurated oil palm factory

The factory has come up on 32 acres a cost of Rs 300 crore. He also laid foundation stone for a refinery in the factory premises. The refinery is being set up at cost of Rs 80 crore.

The palm oil factory at Narmeta to be the first factory in the country completed in 16 months. It has crushing capacity ranging from 30 to 180 tonnes per hour.

The Chief Minister went around the stalls set up as part of ‘Rythu Mahotsavam’ to showcase agricultural mechanisation, oil palm cultivation practices and allied sectors such as horticulture, dairy and fisheries.

The Chief Minister noted that oil palm cultivation has increased to 3 lakh acres in the state. He made it clear that even if cultivation of oil palm reaches one million acres, the government is committed to purchasing the produce.

He requested Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao to establish an oil palm processing plant in the Kodangal constituency as well.

The Chief Minister stated that this is a highly profitable form of agriculture.

Taking a dig at BRS leader and MLA T. Harish Rao, in whose constituency, the oil palm factory has been established, the Chief Minister remarked that the project is meant to the benefit of farmers and not for local MLA.

The Chief Minister announced that the leader who wins against BRS leader in Siddipet in next elections will be inducted in the state cabinet.

He said the legislators representing the constituency for over 30 years hailed from the same single family and appealed to people to give an opportunity to others and bring a change.

The Chief Minister claimed that his government was not discriminating against anyone. Alleging that there was discrimination against his constituency Kodangal during BRS rule, he said was ready or a debate on this.

CM Revanth Reddy reiterated that Congress will retain power by winning the majority of seats in 2029 assembly elections.

Listing the welfare and women empowerment schemes introduced by the government, the CM said that free travel facility was provided for women in RTC buses.

The government empowered women by making them the owners of the RTC bus fleet. It also aims to transform one crore woman into millionaires.

CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to increase the membership of women's self-help groups in urban areas as well. The government has already provided Rs 57,000 crore of loans to women groups through bank linkages.