Messi’s exhibition match with CM Revanth in Hyderabad: Officials review arrangements

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday, December 7, reviewed the arrangements for the exhibition football match to be played between football legend Lionel Messi’s team and a local team led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on December 13.

Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu and other officials briefed them on the arrangements being made for the much-awaited match. The review offered a view of the scale and excitement building for the match.

Deputy CM Bhatti, noting thousands of football fans are expected to come to see the match, urged them to arrive early and settle into their seats to ensure both security and convenience.

Tight security arrangements will be made for Messi, and both Rachakonda and Hyderabad Police Commissioners are closely monitoring the arrangements, he added.

Special routes have been designated for the arrival and departure of Messi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, ministers, and other VIPs.

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the match is being organised as part of "Telangana Rising" celebrations. The event coincides with the "Telangana Rising Global Summit", in which delegates from 42 countries are participating.

Sridhar Babu said they were focusing on ensuring seamless coordination, public safety and a vibrant sporting atmosphere that reflects Telangana’s growing enthusiasm for major sporting events.

The ministers said that all necessary facilities were being provided for a smooth experience for football enthusiasts.

Police and stadium officials briefed them on the preparations in place inside and outside the venue.

The match is to be played as part of Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour 2025’. Football fans are eagerly waiting to see the legend in action in the match between ‘Revanth Reddy 9 vs Lionel Messi 10’.

The Chief Minister will wear jersey number 9, and Messi his famous jersey number 10.

Selected players from government schools are likely to be part of the ‘RR9’ team.

It will not just be football action as the state government is planning to invite Messi to serve as the global brand ambassador for its 'Telangana Rising' initiative. The Chief Minister is trying to rope in the football legend to project the state’s dynamism to the world through sports, tourism, investment promotion and youth outreach.