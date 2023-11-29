Meet the two transgender women fighting Telangana polls in pursuit of inclusivity

About 250 km northeast of Jadcherla, a historical moment is unfolding in the urban political corridors of the East Warangal Assembly constituency. Pushpita Laya Chitrapu (32), a Dalit transgender woman, is contesting on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket to make elections more about its people than politicians. Seated on a bike, Pusphita has taken up the challenge to traverse a road never taken by resisting the dominant caste and gender of her city, with the promise of being the compatriot of the poor and the dispossessed.

When asked what motivated her to plunge into the political arena, she asserts, “throughout my life, I have faced hardships, and I have felt the loneliness of the struggle with not being understood.” Pusphita was a social worker in East Warangal long before her political dream took shape. She has been a member of BSP for two years, working for the welfare of women, Dalit, and transgender communities in her locality.

“I keep asking people what the local politicians have done to address the rising crimes against women in the constituency. Do they even visit SC (Scheduled Caste) colonies after the elections? Have the youth in the city found sustainable employment?” she asks.

Pushpita tells the voters that her fight is not just political, but is aimed at blowing a new life into Dr B R Ambedkar's vision of people’s equality. In an era where political contests are fought on generational wealth and muscle power, Pusphita’s only currency is her community's goodwill and social work's credibility. When asked what her political agenda for the upcoming election is, Pushpita echoes her dream of a society where no one has to beg to live.