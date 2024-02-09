Man stalks, murders woman in broad daylight in Telangana for refusing to marry him

Jukindi Srikanth (27) from the SC, Mala community attacked Alekhya from behind and caused her to die on the spot. In his complaint, Chetpally Ganesh, the victim’s brother stated that Srikanth was instigated by his mother Jukindi Sathavva and brother Jukindi Shivakrishna to commit the murder.

Srikanth’s motive to murder stemmed from Alekhya and her family’s refusal to enter into a marriage alliance with him. Alekhya was to marry another man four months ago. Srikanth tried to break the alliance by allegedly calling Alekhya’s groom-to-be and threatening him.

Following this, Alekhya’s family complained to the Khanapur police. Both sides were called to the police station and the police warned Srikant against troubling Alekhya or her family.