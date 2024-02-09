Man stalks, murders woman in broad daylight in Telangana for refusing to marry him

A man stabbed a woman in full public view in Telangana's Nirmal district on Thursday, February 8. The murder was motivated after the woman and her family were unwilling to enter into a marriage alliance with the man.
According to the police, the murder which took place in Khanapur town’s Shivajinagar area, was premeditated. The victim, 22-year-old Alekhya from the Scheduled Caste (SC, Madiga) community, was returning from a tailoring class along with her sister-in-law Jayasheela and two-year-old nephew.
Jukindi Srikanth (27) from the SC, Mala community attacked Alekhya from behind and caused her to die on the spot. In his complaint, Chetpally Ganesh, the victim’s brother stated that Srikanth was instigated by his mother Jukindi Sathavva and brother Jukindi Shivakrishna to commit the murder.
Srikanth’s motive to murder stemmed from Alekhya and her family’s refusal to enter into a marriage alliance with him. Alekhya was to marry another man four months ago. Srikanth tried to break the alliance by allegedly calling Alekhya’s groom-to-be and threatening him.
Following this, Alekhya’s family complained to the Khanapur police. Both sides were called to the police station and the police warned Srikant against troubling Alekhya or her family.
“He knew the route Alekhya took on her return from the tailoring class. He waited for her and then attacked. Srikanth has been taken into custody and officials are currently interrogating him,” said Khanapur SI Gurijala Limbadri. The SI also added that Srikanth would be arrested on Friday, February 9 and they would probe the involvement of Srikanth’s family members.
In an attempt to prevent the murder, Jayasheela was injured and the child sustained injuries. The two have been shifted to Nirmal town for treatment.
A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (punishment for murder) read with Section 34 (numerous persons perform illegal acts in pursuance of common goal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).