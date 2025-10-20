Man accused in cop murder shot dead by Telangana police after alleged escape attempt

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana police shot dead a 24-year-old man named Riyaz, who is accused of murdering a police constable in Nizamabad, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy announced on Monday, October 20.

Riyaz had been on the run after allegedly stabbing police constable E Pramod Kumar (42) to death on October 17, when the latter was escorting him to a police station in Nizamabad in a bike theft case.

A massive manhunt was launched for Riyaz. He was captured two days later on Sunday, October 19, near Sarangapur under the limits of Nizamabad Town 6 Police Station by a police team with the help of a citizen, Asif.

The DGP said that Riyaz also attacked Asif and seriously injured him. Riyaz also suffered injuries and was shifted to the Nizamabad Government Hospital.

On Monday, October 20, Riyaz allegedly tried to flee from the police once again at the hospital, according to the DGP. He allegedly tried to snatch a weapon from the police and opened fire on the police, and he was shot dead by the police.

“Riyaz, the accused in the murder case of constable Pramod, once again attacked the police and tried to flee from the Nizamabad Government Hospital. When the police made serious efforts to stop Riyaz, he snatched the weapon from the police and tried to open fire on the police. He died in the police's attempt to stop him,” the DGP said.

He also said that Asif was undergoing treatment at a Hyderabad hospital for serious injuries after Riyaz attacked him.