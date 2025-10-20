Man accused in cop murder shot dead by Telangana police after alleged escape attempt

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
The Telangana police shot dead a 24-year-old man named Riyaz, who is accused of murdering a police constable in Nizamabad, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy announced on Monday, October 20.
Riyaz had been on the run after allegedly stabbing police constable E Pramod Kumar (42) to death on October 17, when the latter was escorting him to a police station in Nizamabad in a bike theft case.
A massive manhunt was launched for Riyaz. He was captured two days later on Sunday, October 19, near Sarangapur under the limits of Nizamabad Town 6 Police Station by a police team with the help of a citizen, Asif.
The DGP said that Riyaz also attacked Asif and seriously injured him. Riyaz also suffered injuries and was shifted to the Nizamabad Government Hospital.
On Monday, October 20, Riyaz allegedly tried to flee from the police once again at the hospital, according to the DGP. He allegedly tried to snatch a weapon from the police and opened fire on the police, and he was shot dead by the police.
“Riyaz, the accused in the murder case of constable Pramod, once again attacked the police and tried to flee from the Nizamabad Government Hospital. When the police made serious efforts to stop Riyaz, he snatched the weapon from the police and tried to open fire on the police. He died in the police's attempt to stop him,” the DGP said.
He also said that Asif was undergoing treatment at a Hyderabad hospital for serious injuries after Riyaz attacked him.
On the night of October 17, Riyaz was nabbed in connection with a bike theft case in Nizamabad. Constable Pramod, 42, along with his nephew, went to arrest Riyaz. Pramod was riding the bike while his nephew was pillion-riding, and Riyaz was made to sit between them.
Riyaz then allegedly attacked Pramod with a knife. When the nephew tried to prevent him, Riyaz allegedly stabbed him as well. Two aides of Riyaz came on a bike and took him away. Though a sub-inspector tried to stop them, they allegedly attacked him as well.
An injured Pramod was shifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. His nephew was undergoing treatment.
Taking serious note of the incident, the DGP had ordered a manhunt for Riyaz. He instructed Nizamabad Police Commissioner Chaitanya to form special teams to trace and arrest him without delay. Nine teams were formed to track Riyaz down.
The Nizamabad police arrested Riyaz on Sunday, October 19.
At the time, the Nizamabad Commissioner of Police denied reports being circulated on social media that the police had fired on Riyaz.
A police team had reached Sarangapur following a tip-off that Riyaz was hiding there in a shed. On seeing the police, Riyaz reportedly tried to escape. However, Asif, who was present nearby, tried to assist the police in catching him.
As Riyaz allegedly tried to attack Asif with a knife, the police team managed to capture Riyaz after surrounding him. Both Riyaz and Asif sustained injuries in the scuffle, and they were taken to the government hospital for treatment.
DGP Shivadhar Reddy expressed grief over the death of Pramod, describing him as a sincere and dedicated officer.
The DGP has announced ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to constable Pramod’s family, a government job for a family member, 300 square yards of a residential plot, and an additional Rs 24 lakh ex gratia from the police department welfare funds.
