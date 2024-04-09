Madhavi Latha, BJP’s Hyderabad candidate against Owaisi, gets Y plus category security

The Union government has enhanced the security cover of Kompella Madhavi Latha, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate in Hyderabad, to Y plus category, which consists of a security detail of eight to 11 personnel including one or two armed commandos. It also comprises two personal security officers (PSOs).
Madhavi Latha will contest against four-time Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. According to a Times of India report, the protection has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in view of potential security threats against her.
Madhavi Latha, who is contesting elections for the first time, has become popular through her controversial interviews in recent months. During the interviews, she has made several anti-Muslim remarks. While claiming that she has goodwill among Muslim women voters in the Old City area of Hyderabad, which has a predominantly Muslim population, due to her philanthropic work in the region, she has also echoed anti-Muslim sentiments often expressed by right-wing groups.
She has claimed that ‘love jihad’ is prevalent in Old City, a bogus claim propagated by right-wing groups that Muslim men are ‘luring’ Hindu women into marriages to convert them to Islam, with no evidence to back their claims. In one she claimed that the concept of ‘love marriage’ does not exist in Islam, and that any non-Muslim woman who marries a Muslim man will be considered a ‘slave’ by him.
On April 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on Madhavi Latha for the points she raised during the programme 'Aap Ki Adalat' with journalist Rajat Sharma on India TV. "Madhavi Latha Ji, your 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode is exceptional. You have made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you. I also urge everyone to watch the repeat telecast of this programme. All of you will find it very informative," he said.
On the show, Madhavi Latha also criticised Owaisi for stating that his party would prevent beef bans in his constituency while questioning the politics of the construction and inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple. She asked if his “plan was to establish ‘Osmanistan”. "He is turning out to be worse than Jinnah,” she added.
Madhavi Latha has never been an active politician and joined BJP only after the party picked her as its candidate to take on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in his stronghold. Known for her pro-Hindutva speeches, Madhavi Latha also campaigned against triple talaq in Old City. The 49-year-old is a trustee and founder of the non-profits Lathamma Foundation and Lopamudra Charitable Trust. She also runs a 'gaushala' or chow shelter. Her husband Vishwanath is the founder of Virinchi Hospital, and Madhavi Latha is one of its chairpersons.
Madhavi Latha will be protected under the Y plus category security cover in Telangana. The highest category among VIP security cover is Z plus, followed by Z, Y plus, Y and X. Other people who have been granted Y plus security cover in recent times include actor Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri director of The Kashmir Files, a film that has been widely criticised as a piece of
The AIMIM has never lost an election in Hyderabad since 1984. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat has remained Owaisi’s bastion since 2004 for 20 years now. It was previously held by his father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, for another 20 years.