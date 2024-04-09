Madhavi Latha, BJP’s Hyderabad candidate against Owaisi, gets Y plus category security

The Union government has enhanced the security cover of Kompella Madhavi Latha, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate in Hyderabad, to Y plus category, which consists of a security detail of eight to 11 personnel including one or two armed commandos. It also comprises two personal security officers (PSOs).

Madhavi Latha will contest against four-time Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. According to a Times of India report, the protection has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in view of potential security threats against her.

Madhavi Latha, who is contesting elections for the first time, has become popular through her controversial interviews in recent months. During the interviews, she has made several anti-Muslim remarks. While claiming that she has goodwill among Muslim women voters in the Old City area of Hyderabad, which has a predominantly Muslim population, due to her philanthropic work in the region, she has also echoed anti-Muslim sentiments often expressed by right-wing groups.