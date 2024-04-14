LS polls: KCR launches BRS' campaign, urges people to reject both Congress & BJP

He said the Congress came to power by offering allurements to people. Hitting out at the Congress over its four-month rule, he said the Congress government was not sincere in people's welfare. KCR also lashed out at the BJP saying it did not fulfil a single commitment made to Telangana and neglected the state.

KCR said the Congress government in Telangana not only failed to deliver on the promises made in Assembly elections but also stopped implementation of the schemes launched by the previous BRS government. "The A Revanth Reddy government has failed in providing investment support to farmers under Rythu Bandhu or protecting their crops by providing water and uninterrupted power," he said.

Asserting that Telangana state was achieved after many struggles and indefinite fast, he said the BRS government launched many schemes to help distressed farmers. He mentioned that the government implemented Rythu Bandhu under which farmers were provided financial support of Rs 10,000 per acre every year, supplied quality power for 24 hours to farmers, implemented insurance scheme for farmers and procured the entire produce of the farmers.

KCR said the BRS government without any discrimination on the basis of caste and religion extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for the marriage of poor girls under Kalyana Lakshmi. He said Congress promised gold in addition to financial assistance but has not implemented the promise.

The BRS chief also asked what happened to the Congress promises to procure all agriculture produce, pay bonus of Rs 500 per quintal of agricultural produce. He claimed that the previous government launched Dalit Bandhu to financially empower Dalits by giving Rs 10 lakh to every family. He said Rs 1.30 lakh Dalits were sanctioned Dalit Bandhu funds. He alleged that the Congress government stopped release of funds under the scheme.