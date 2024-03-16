Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule: Telangana to vote in fourth phase, see dates

Polling for the 2024 general elections to Lok Sabha will happen in Telangana on May 13, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday, March 16. Counting of votes will happen across the country for the Lok Sabha and various Assembly elections on June 4.

Telangana has a total of 17 seats in the Lok Sabha. In the previous 2019 general election, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS, formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS) won 9 seats, BJP won four, and Congress won 3, while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained the party’s sole seat from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

This time, the BRS is contesting in an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). As per their seat sharing agreement, BSP will contest from two seats, and BRS will field its candidates from the remaining 15. However, just before the poll schedule was announced, BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar announced that he was quitting the party. BRS has already announced the names of 11 candidates, including former MLA Atram Sakku from Adilabad, and sitting MP Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam.