LIVE BLOG: Telangana CM KCR casts his vote in Chintamadaka, Siddipet

Voting is underway for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. Polling will continue from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday, November 30, counting will take place on December 3. Telangana has witnessed a heated campaign between the ruling BRS and Congress, and the BJP too made its presence felt. BRS, which has been in power ever since the state was formed, is aiming to retain power for a third time, while Congress is aiming to form the government for the first time.

While BRS is contesting in all 119 seats, Congress is contesting in 118, leaving one seat, Kothagudem, to its ally CPI. BJP is contesting in 111 seats, and as per the party’s seat-sharing agreement, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party is contesting in the remaining eight seats. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is contesting from nine seats in Hyderabad.