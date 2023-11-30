LIVE BLOG: Telangana CM KCR casts his vote in Chintamadaka, Siddipet

Voting is underway for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. Polling will continue from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday, November 30, counting will take place on December 3. Telangana has witnessed a heated campaign between the ruling BRS and Congress, and the BJP too made its presence felt. BRS, which has been in power ever since the state was formed, is aiming to retain power for a third time, while Congress is aiming to form the government for the first time.
While BRS is contesting in all 119 seats, Congress is contesting in 118, leaving one seat, Kothagudem, to its ally CPI. BJP is contesting in 111 seats, and as per the party’s seat-sharing agreement, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party is contesting in the remaining eight seats. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is contesting from nine seats in Hyderabad.
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his family cast their votes in Ramnagar, Hyderabad. He said, "I have been voting since 1983, be it in the Assembly polls or the Lok Sabha elections. Voting is essential for the strengthening of a democracy."
Among individual Assembly constituencies, Banaswada has recorded 53.2% polling till 1 pm, which is the highest. Second highest polling has been recorded in Thungathurthi, with 52.65%, followed by Manthani at 51.4%, Narsapur at 50.97% and Medak at 50.62%.
Yakutpura constituency has the least polling, at just 12.42%.
As of 1 pm, Telangana has recorded 36.68% voter turnout. Medak has recorded the highest polling among all districts, at 50.8%. Jogulamba Gadwal has seen 49.49% polling, while Jayashankar Bhupalpalle recorded 49.12%. Hyderabad, which has been trailing behind in voter turnout since morning, continues to have the least polling, with only 20.79%.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda cast his vote at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad.
Another Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni also cast his vote and said, “More than expectation, it's about hope. It's not only about what you want.” He added that he hoped everyone benefits from the outcome of the election.
CM KCR cast his vote in Chintamadaka, Siddipet. KCR is contesting from two constituencies this time – Gajwel and Kamareddy. He is facing off with BJP leader Eatala Rajender in Gajwel and Congress state chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy.
At 11.30 am, Telangana has recorded 20.64% voter turnout. Adilabad district continues to lead at 30.65%, closely followed by Medak at 30.27%. Hyderabad has seen the least voter turnout so far, at just 12.39%.
Among individual Assembly constituencies, Siddipet has seen 32% polling till now, which is the highest. Nampally and Yakutpura constituencies have seen the least polling so far, at 5.42% and 5.28%.
Tollywood actors Rana Daggubati and Nithiin cast their votes. “Empower your voice, cast your vote!! Be the change you wish to see. I have voted. Did you? #VoteNow,” Nithiin tweeted.
Mild clashes erupted between workers of various political parties at a polling booth in Jangaon. Congress, CPM, and BJP workers cashed with BRS workers, alleging that BRS candidate MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was trying to woo voters with promises at the polling station. Police intervened to bring the situation under control.
Voter turnout as of 10.30 am stands at 8.52%. Adilabad district leads with 13.5%, followed by Jogulamba Gadwal at 12.02% and Nagarkurnool at 11.82%. The lowest voter turnout has been at Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, which stand at 4.97% and 5.47%.
BRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao cast his vote in Hyderabad. He is re-contesting from Sircilla constituency. “I have done my duty as a citizen of Telangana. I voted for betterment of my state, for people who will take the state forward in a progressive manner. I urge Hyderabadis and the people of Telangana to come out and exercise your franchise. Urban voters have not been coming out in big numbers, I appeal to all urban voters to come out and vote.”
Telangana chief of Bahujan Samaj Party and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar cast his vote in Sirpur. “For Sirpur’s and Telangana’s liberation, I exercised my right to vote. I request the people of Sirpur and Telangana to cast their vote without any fear or bias … Vote for someone who will protect your future and ensure your children’s education, for someone who will be the voice of the people,” he said. Praveen Kumar is competing with incumbent BRS MLA Koneru Konappa in Sirpur.
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote and appealed to voters in Hyderabad to come out and vote “to keep the beauty of Hyderabad intact, to strengthen the communal harmony and democracy in Telangana, to instill confidence in the Constitution ... It’s not a holiday, it’s a day to express your preferences. Ensure that there’s 100% turnout.” AIMIM is contesting from nine seats in the city this time.
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy performed a cow puja at his residence in Kodangal before casting his vote. He also offered prayers at the Birla Mandir on Wednesday. Revanth Reddy is contesting from two constituencies – Kodangal, which he has represented in the past, and Kamareddy, where he is facing off with CM KCR.
At 9.30 am, two and a half hours into polling, Telangana marked 8.38% voter turnout. Adilabad district has recorded the highest polling so far, at 13.5%. The lowest voter turnout is currently in Hyderabad, at 4.97%.
Independent candidate Karne Shireesha aka Barrelakka, who is contesting from Kollapur, cast her vote in Marrikal village of Peddakottapalli mandal in Nagarkurnool district. Shireesha, who first shot to fame with a viral video where she said she was grazing buffaloes as a graduate due to the unemployment problem in Telangana, has emerged as a popular candidate, with support pouring in from unemployed youth and others.
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy addressed the media on his way to cast his vote. “In 10 years of KCR government, farmers and youth in the state faced a lot of problems. With this election, my biggest hope is that first-time voters will take Telangana’s future ahead. Congress' six guarantees will make sure Telangana’s development model will show the way for the country. KCR is outgoing CM, he doesn’t have any role to play, any interest either,” Revanth Reddy said.
The Congress has appealed to the Election Commission for action against BRS's Kavlakuntla Kavita for violating the code of conduct.
"While speaking to the media today after exercising her vote at polling Station at DAV School Banjara Hills. Smt Kavita appealed the voters to vote for BRS which is in violation of Code. This is brought to the notice of Sri Vikasraj CEO, Telangana for taking action," the Congress said.
Union Minister Amit Shah appealed to voters to elect a government that doesn’t prioritise “appeasement". He posted the same message in English and Telugu, which said, “Only a corruption-free and pro-poor government can work selflessly for the prosperity of Telangana. I appeal to the people of Telangana to come out in large numbers to form a government for which the priority is empowerment, not appeasement.”
Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who is contesting for the first time in the Telangana Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Jubilee Hills constituency, cast his vote. “Voting is essential. If you don’t, you have no right to question anyone about development. I request booth workers to ensure maximum participation of voters, and avoid any scuffles,” he said.
Actor Chiranjeevi turned up to vote along with his wife Surekha and daughter Sreeja. Other Tollywood actors like Venkatesh, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR also cast their votes in the Jubilee Hills area. “I request each and every one of you to come and cast your vote responsibly,” Allu Arjun said.
Former minister and ex-BRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao, who is contesting from Congress in Khammam, also cast his vote. Addressing voters, he said, “People from across Khammam district and not just Khammam constituency have witnessed my role in developing the district. I hope you will vote for Congress candidates all over the district and stand by the forthcoming Congress government.”
Urging people to vote in large numbers, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "People of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent, people-friendly government, with a safety-net for the disadvantaged."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the voters in Telangana, especially first time voters, to vote in "record numbers."
Actors Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, and Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani also cast their vote before 8 am in Jubilee Hills. Jr NTR came to the polling booth along with his wife Pranathi and mother Shalini.
Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy cast his vote in Amberpet polling station. Speaking to the media, he said, "Voting is sacred to us. Everyone should exercise it. Before criticising someone, we should first exercise our right to vote. You lose the right to criticise if you do not vote. In this election, many industrialists are trying to buy votes through money and liquor, but vote keeping your future in mind. Do not fear anybody. Come out and vote for the ideal candidate."
Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of CM K Chandrashekar Rao, cast her vote in Banjara Hills. The former MP posed for photographs showing her inked finger after exercising her franchise.
