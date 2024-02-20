Licenses of two blood banks in Hyderabad cancelled for illegal sale of plasma

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has cancelled the licenses of two blood banks in Hyderabad for carrying out the illegal sale of human plasma. The licenses of Srikara Hospital Blood Centre and New Life Educational Society Blood Centre have been cancelled in connection with the illegal plasma collection racket which was busted at Moosapet on February 2, officials said on Monday, February 19.

Acting on credible information, DCA officials conducted a raid at Haemo Service Laboratories situated in a residential building in Moosapet on February 2. They detected a huge stock of human plasma bags stored in freezers.

According to DAC, one R Raghavendra Naik has been operating the firm Haemo Service Laboratories within the apartment, illegally collecting plasma from various blood banks and stockpiling them for sale in an unauthorised manner.