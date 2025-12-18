Lack of transparency, arbitrary divisions: Why RWAs, activists oppose GHMC delimitation

“It is odd that the exercise is being carried out by the GHMC without any involvement of the police, sanitation staff, or officials from the water department. The GHMC commissioner said during the special meeting that some wards have been divided because they are likely to have more population. This assumption also needs some critical enquiry. There is too much of a rush,” he said.

Shiva Kiran, also a Geographic Information Expert (GIS), pointed to the delimitation list issued by the GHMC.

“The list refers to parts of the city as ‘east’, ‘west’, ‘north’ and ‘south’. We are unable to identify which ward falls under which police station or which corporator deals with a particular area — this throws a wrench in the self-governance system. The GHMC is also using survey numbers on village maps to carry out delimitation for the 27 ULBs. This too makes little sense,” Shiva said.

A majority of the complaints pertain to name changes, as wards which previously came under certain well-known areas are now subsumed under others.

Wards in Bhaglingampally have been subsumed under DD Colony, while wards under East and West Marredpally have been subsumed under Monda Market. With several such changes, the GHMC has been flooded with claims and objections.