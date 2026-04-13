KTR to go on padayatra across Telangana in 2027

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BRS working president KT Rama Rao indicated plans to undertake a statewide padayatra in Telangana next year to focus on public issues, as part of efforts to reconnect with the people and strengthen the party organisation.

While admitting that a gap had developed between the party and the people during its decade in power, he said steps would be taken to bridge it through direct engagement, including the proposed padayatra.

He exuded confidence that the BRS would stage a strong comeback in the next elections.

Interacting with media persons at Kyathanpalli in Mancherial district on April 12, he said the party would contest the upcoming elections independently and would not enter into alliances. “Alliances have not worked for us. We will contest alone and return to power,” he asserted, ruling out any tie-up with the BJP.

Admitting shortcomings during the BRS government’s tenure, KTR said the party failed to maintain effective coordination with grassroots leaders, including cadre, sarpanches, MPTCs and mandal-level representatives. He also acknowledged that despite a large migrant workforce from the north Telangana districts, the government could not formulate a comprehensive Gulf policy.

On delimitation, KTR said the proposed increase in Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies would create new political opportunities.

He maintained that if the current proportional representation is retained, there would be no objection. “If all states receive a uniform increase in seats without reducing existing share, there is no reason for concern,” he observed.

Emphasising electoral strategy, he said the party would prioritise winnability in ticket allocation. “We will field candidates where they can win. There will be no hesitation in taking such decisions,” he said, adding that leadership changes in the Godavari belt could improve the party’s prospects.

On internal party matters, KTR dismissed reports of factionalism, stating that all leaders were working under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “There are no internal differences. Everyone in the party is working for KCR,” he said, adding that he would carry out any responsibility assigned to him as a disciplined party worker.