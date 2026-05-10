KTR slams Telugu media’s silence over POCSO case on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son

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Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Telugu media for refraining from reporting the news of sexual assault allegations against Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

On May 8, the Pet Basheerabad police in Cyberabad registered an FIR against Bhageerath for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl based on a complaint from the girl’s family, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Hours before this, the Karimnagar II Town police had registered an FIR against the girl’s family, based on a complaint from Bhageerath alleging blackmail and extortion.

BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar alleged that the police delayed registering the FIR against Bhageerath, to ensure that his counter complaint was registered first.

“Who’s dirtier? The Union Minister who continues to shield his son abusing his position. The Congress Govt that plays mute and acts dumb even when a minor girls parents file a POCSO case, The Telugu media which refuses to report the news of such a ghastly crime?” (sic) KTR asked.