KTR slams Telugu media’s silence over POCSO case on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son

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Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Telugu media for refraining from reporting the news of sexual assault allegations against Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
On May 8, the Pet Basheerabad police in Cyberabad registered an FIR against Bhageerath for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl based on a complaint from the girl’s family, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Hours before this, the Karimnagar II Town police had registered an FIR against the girl’s family, based on a complaint from Bhageerath alleging blackmail and extortion.
BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar alleged that the police delayed registering the FIR against Bhageerath, to ensure that his counter complaint was registered first.
“Who’s dirtier? The Union Minister who continues to shield his son abusing his position. The Congress Govt that plays mute and acts dumb even when a minor girls parents file a POCSO case, The Telugu media which refuses to report the news of such a ghastly crime?” (sic) KTR asked.
Addressing the media on May 9, Praveen Kumar had also slammed Telugu media platforms and BJP supporters on social media who had amplified the narrative of a ‘honey trap’ by the minor girl.
“They are spreading false narratives on the 17-year-old girl, alleging honey trap and extortion, and claiming that Bhageerath has been implicated in a false POCSO case,” Praveen Kumar said.
BRS leaders have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the allegations and remove Bandi Sanjay as Union Minister.
Bandi Sanjay on the other hand claimed that the allegations against his son were “baseless”. He also called the case a “political hit job” aimed at maligning him personally ahead of PM Modi’s public meeting in Hyderabad on May 10.