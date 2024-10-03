KTR sends legal notice to Minister Konda Surekha for her defamatory remarks

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, on Wednesday, October 3, sent a legal notice to Telangana’s Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha asking her to retract her defamatory remarks within 24 hours failing which he would initiate both civil and criminal proceedings, he said.

Earlier in the day, Minister Konda Surekha made wild and defamatory speculations about the reasons behind the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She alleged that KTR was responsible for their divorce.

Surekha, who has been complaining of a cyber-bullying campaign against her by the BRS, alleged that KTR blackmailed film personalities.

KTR’s legal firm asked the minister to withdraw her statement and tender an unconditional public apology for tarnishing his reputation with a ‘malicious and defamatory act’. Konda Surekha was also asked to refrain from engaging in any further malicious or frivolous defamatory acts.



The notice states that due to a “vitriolic campaign”, their client was subjected to scandalous attacks with the sole motive of injuring his reputation.

“You, along with media houses, have conspired to malign our client’s reputation based on false information, assumptions, lies and frivolous allegations,” reads the notice.

