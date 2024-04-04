KTR sends legal notice to Konda Surekha, other Congress leaders in phone tapping case

MLA Srinivas Reddy had also lodged a complaint with the DGP Ravi Gupta about the tapping of his phones ahead of the polls. He claimed that this was done on the orders of a former BRS minister.

Mahender Reddy stated that based on phone tapping, senior political leaders threatened him not to encourage BRS corporators of Rajanna Sircilla district from joining the Congress.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, April 3, sent legal notices to Telangana Congress leaders for defamation after they accused KTR of being involved in a phone tapping case. KTR sent notices to minister Konda Surekha, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy and another Congress leader K Mahender Reddy.

The former minister has also sent legal notices to some media organisations and YouTube channels. KTR has warned that if the apology wasn’t issued in a week, he threatened to initiate defamation proceedings.

He earlier made it clear that he would not leave those making ‘baseless allegations against him’ and warned that he would not hesitate to take legal action against even Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.