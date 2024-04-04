KTR sends legal notice to Konda Surekha, other Congress leaders in phone tapping case

MLA Srinivas Reddy had also lodged a complaint with the DGP Ravi Gupta about the tapping of his phones ahead of the polls. He claimed that this was done on the orders of a former BRS minister.
Mahender Reddy stated that based on phone tapping, senior political leaders threatened him not to encourage BRS corporators of Rajanna Sircilla district from joining the Congress.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, April 3, sent legal notices to Telangana Congress leaders for defamation after they accused KTR of being involved in a phone tapping case. KTR sent notices to minister Konda Surekha, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy and another Congress leader K Mahender Reddy.
The former minister has also sent legal notices to some media organisations and YouTube channels. KTR has warned that if the apology wasn’t issued in a week, he threatened to initiate defamation proceedings.
He earlier made it clear that he would not leave those making ‘baseless allegations against him’ and warned that he would not hesitate to take legal action against even Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Environment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha has been served legal notice for making "false, slanderous and libelous statements" that KTR is involved in the alleged phone tapping issue, the BRS leader said.
The notice states that the allegations reeks of her malafide intention to tarnish the reputation, image and goodwill of the BRS MLA.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Konda Surekha alleged that KTR indulged in phone tapping and threatened film actresses. She also stated that KTR and his father, the former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), would very soon be arrested for the scam. The statement was made in the context of BRS MLC and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha’s current state of imprisonment in the Delhi excise policy case.
MLA Srinivas Reddy had also lodged a complaint with the DGP Ravi Gupta about the tapping of his phones ahead of the polls. He claimed that this was done on the orders of a former BRS minister.
Mahender Reddy stated that based on phone tapping, senior political leaders threatened him not to encourage BRS corporators of Rajanna Sircilla district from joining the Congress.