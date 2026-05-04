KTR meets BRS leader in jail, accuses Congress government of vindictive politics

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Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, May 4, visited party leader Manne Krishank at Sangareddy Jail, where he is lodged in a case relating to alleged assault on a Congress party worker.

Several senior leaders of the BRS accompanied Rama Rao during this visit.

Krishank and seven of his associates were arrested on April 24 in Hyderabad for allegedly assaulting a Congress worker over a social media post.

KTR, however, termed his arrest illegal. He claimed that as a student leader of Osmania University and former Chairman of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation, Krishank has been continuously fighting for public issues.

It is despicable that, for questioning government corruption and maladministration, over 35 false cases have been filed against him to harass him. The Revanth Reddy government, indulging in vindictive politics, is trying to throttle the voice of democracy, KTR told media persons.