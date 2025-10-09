KTR, Harish Rao under house arrest in Hyderabad over protest against RTC bus fare hike

Harish Rao, along with some other leaders, was to leave from Mehdipatnam Bus Stop to reach Bus Bhavan and submit a representation to the TGSRTC Managing Director.

The BRS said its leaders were placed under house arrest. Police personnel were mobilised outside the houses of KTR, Harish Rao, former ministers, BRS MLAs and MLCs.

KTR reacted strongly to the house arrests. He said they wanted to peacefully reach Bus Bhavan to demand a rollback.

“All I wanted to do was board an RTC bus peacefully, travel to RTC MD office & submit a letter demanding roll back of steep hike in Bus ticket fares Look at the number of police officers deployed right now outside my housing complex!! All to prevent one person from boarding a Bus ?! Wish the police show the same level of enthusiasm about controlling the crime rate that is spiralling in Hyderabad,” KTR wrote on ‘X’. He posted pictures of police deployment outside his house.

The BRS leader said they would go ahead with the protest. He said the arrests were not new to their party.