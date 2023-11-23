KTR criticises BJP for lack of support to state government, calls Union govt hostile

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government and alleged that it was hostile to parties with political differences. Calling the Union government “inimical,” KTR, who was speaking at the Trailblazer Telangana in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 23, claimed that there was a lack of support in the Krishna water dispute with Andhra Pradesh over 500 TMC of water. “The BJP government refused to provide financial support because we did not lend our allegiance. The loan lending agencies were pressured to act in favour of the Union government's agenda,” he said.

He also said that the state had progressed and achieved success in several areas, ranking top in many indexes, despite the lack of support from the Union government. Highlighting the progress of the Telangana government in two terms, KTR said, “The first pump house out of 31 pumps in total of Palamuru-Rangareddy project was inaugurated recently. This progress has been achieved in just six and a half years considering two years of COVID-19, two Assembly elections within nine years and one parliamentary election within nine and a half years.” KTR said, adding that once fully commissioned, the project would significantly alter the Mahabubnagar district, which was once considered a backward district. He promised to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy project within a year.

He stated that there would be potential consequences if Congress were to assume power and urged the public to consider whether they preferred the current government or the Congress. He claimed that the state would lose power (electricity) if the Congress party was voted to power, and people had to decide whether they wanted power or Congress.

KTR claimed that poverty decreased from 13.18% in 2014 to 5.8% in 2023. He said that Rythu Bandhu was an innovative scheme that decreased farmer suicides. “The Prime Minister talks about doubling income. That cannot happen through dialogues or jhumlas. Agriculture allied sectors should be given a boost.”

KTR claimed that the Dharani portal ensured transparency and public empowerment by removing layers of administration to register land. As a part of the development agenda, KTR said the Metro line would be expanded to 415 kms and cover every corner of Hyderabad.

Elections to the Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.