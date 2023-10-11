KTR asks how Jay Shah became head of BCCI after Amit Shah’s ‘dynastic politics’ charge

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at the public meeting in Telangana's Adilabad on Tuesday, October 10, as "filled with blatant lies." He also said it was ironic to see Amit Shah speaking of family politics, and asked the Union Minister to clarify where his son Jay Shah played cricket or provided coaching for the sport before being appointed as Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

KTR, as the leader is popularly known, said that Amit Shah's claim that Telangana holds the top position in farmer suicides is false and misleading. The BRS leader was reacting to Amit Shah’s speech at a public meeting in Adilabad, where he kick-started BJP’s campaign for next month’s Assembly polls. KTR said that the BJP copied the Rythu Bandhu and other model schemes from Telangana. He said that it's unfortunate to see a Union Minister like Amit Shah boldly propagating falsehoods in front of the people.

"Amit Shah, during a speech in Adilabad district five years ago, pledged to revive the dormant Cement Corporation of India. Half a decade later, the promise remains unfulfilled," KTR said. He highlighted the BJP government's neglect and said that in the decade since Telangana's inception, not a single central educational institution has been granted to the state.