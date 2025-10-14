KTR alleges ‘vote chori’ by Congress in Jubilee Hills, says no faith in ECI

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
A day after complaining to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana about alleged irregularities, duplicate entries, and fake votes in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao shared details of the complaint with the media on October 14, Tuesday.
Bye-elections to the Jubilee Hills constituency are scheduled on November 11.
Through a slideshow, KTR alleged that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav’s younger brother Praveen Kumar Yadav himself has three EPIC cards, two in Jubilee Hills and one in Rajendranagar. Naveen Yadav himself was by the Hyderabad police for distributing EPIC card copies to voters .
KTR highlighted that since the 2023 Telangana Assembly election, there has been an increase of 23,000 votes in the Jubilee Hills constituency. “Around 12,000 votes have been deleted, which means the effective spike is 35,000 votes,” KTR said, with the final list showing 3.98 lakh voters.
“Most of these entries were added on September 2, when there was a mass updation,” KTR alleged.
BRS workers carried out door-to-door verification and found several abnormalities, KTR said.
He said that the party has identified 287 houses with more than 30 voters registered at each address, totalling 12,045 votes. In one instance, 42 voters were registered at an address that was non-existent, KTR alleged.
KTR shared the testimonies of a couple of residents of houses at which 23 and 43 voters each were registered, but the residents claimed that they were unaware of the people with EPIC cards showing these addresses.
KTR said 32 votes were enrolled in house number 118 belonging to a Congress leader, but refused to name him. He showed that some of these voters had a second EPIC ID from other constituencies such as Devarakonda and Khairatabad in Telangana.
He also shared a video statement of a man from Sircilla named Goguri Srinivas Reddy, who was found to have a second EPIC ID in Jubilee Hills registered recently. Srinivas Reddy said he had not applied for a voter ID in Jubilee Hills, and alleged that it was a fake ID.
“His name has been registered in Jubilee Hills probably from someone in Congress who thought they could send an imposter and make sure somebody votes in his name,” KTR said.
He also shared other examples of individuals with multiple EPIC cards in Jubilee Hills and said, “We gave the Election Commission a list of 2,000 examples of duplicate voter IDs. This is as per our research, there could be many more.”
Accusing the Congress of committing electoral fraud, KTR said the party has demanded a thorough investigation by the Election Commission of India (ECI) into the new voters enrolled in Jubilee Hills since the 2023 Assembly election. “We have demanded to delete all duplicate and triplicate voters, and to take action against officers who indulged in electoral malpractices in collusion with Congress leaders. It has been 24 hours since we furnished proof and sought action, but we haven’t received a proper response,” KTR said.
He further added, “We don’t have faith in ECI, they collude with BJP or Congress, whoever is in power.”
He said that BRS would go to court over the issue if needed.
KTR demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar respond over the issue, saying, “Your credibility is under question in Bihar and Telangana.”
Earlier on October 13, KTR alleged that the Congress was resorting to every possible misuse of power and manipulation to win the Jubilee Hills seat.
“The Congress is using all means — persuasion, division, and coercion — to influence the outcome. Ministers from across the state have descended on Jubilee Hills to misuse official machinery and government resources,” KTR alleged.
He alleged that the Congress party, in collusion with election officials, deliberately added thousands of fake voters.