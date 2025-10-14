KTR alleges ‘vote chori’ by Congress in Jubilee Hills, says no faith in ECI

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A day after complaining to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana about alleged irregularities, duplicate entries, and fake votes in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao shared details of the complaint with the media on October 14, Tuesday.

Bye-elections to the Jubilee Hills constituency are scheduled on November 11.

Through a slideshow, KTR alleged that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav’s younger brother Praveen Kumar Yadav himself has three EPIC cards, two in Jubilee Hills and one in Rajendranagar. Naveen Yadav himself was booked by the Hyderabad police for distributing EPIC card copies to voters .

KTR highlighted that since the 2023 Telangana Assembly election, there has been an increase of 23,000 votes in the Jubilee Hills constituency. “Around 12,000 votes have been deleted, which means the effective spike is 35,000 votes,” KTR said, with the final list showing 3.98 lakh voters.

“Most of these entries were added on September 2, when there was a mass updation,” KTR alleged.

BRS workers carried out door-to-door verification and found several abnormalities, KTR said.

He said that the party has identified 287 houses with more than 30 voters registered at each address, totalling 12,045 votes. In one instance, 42 voters were registered at an address that was non-existent, KTR alleged.

KTR shared the testimonies of a couple of residents of houses at which 23 and 43 voters each were registered, but the residents claimed that they were unaware of the people with EPIC cards showing these addresses.