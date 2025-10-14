KTR alleges fake voters, duplicate entries in Jubilee Hills ahead of bye-poll

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao along with senior party leaders submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana highlighting large-scale irregularities, duplicate entries, and fake votes in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, where bye-elections are scheduled on November 11.

Speaking to the media after the submission, KTR alleged that the Congress is resorting to every possible misuse of power and manipulation to win the Jubilee Hills seat.

“The Congress is using all means — persuasion, division, and coercion — to influence the outcome. Ministers from across the state have descended on Jubilee Hills to misuse official machinery and government resources,” KTR alleged.

The BRS leaders alleged that when even MLAs of the ruling are writing letters to the World Bank and newspapers saying the government has no funds, the Congress government is suddenly pouring in massive funds in Jubilee Hills, ‘deceiving’ the public once again for electoral gain.

He claimed that at least 20,000 duplicate and fake votes have been identified by BRS in Jubilee Hills constituency so far.

Nearly 50 fake votes have been registered in each booth, KTR alleged. The constituency has about 400 polling booths.

“In many cases, a single person has two or three voter ID cards. In some instances, the same name appears multiple times with minor spelling changes,” he said.

“In several houses, we found 150–200 votes registered at a single address. In one instance, a small house had over 100 votes,” KTR added.

He further alleged that the Congress party, in collusion with lower-level officials, deliberately added thousands of fake voters.

“Around 15,000 voters were registered without valid addresses. In one case, the house owner himself said that none of the 23 registered voters in his house actually live there,” KTR stated.

BRS demanded that the Election Commission conduct a full-scale investigation into the irregularities in the Jubilee Hills voter list, take strict action against officials who colluded in adding fake votes and transfer all compromised field officers immediately to ensure free and fair elections.

KTR said that despite the deletion of about 12,000 invalid votes, another 7,000 new fake votes were added, making it a total manipulation of nearly 19,000 votes.