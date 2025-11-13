Kisan Kapas app confusion, govt delays worsen crisis for flood-hit Telangana farmers

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Weeks after floods battered Telangana’s farmlands, farmers say the devastation has barely begun to register with those in power. On Wednesday, November 12, Telangana-based farmers’ rights collective Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) convened a roundtable meeting in Hyderabad to take stock of what they describe as a worsening crisis — crop losses from Cyclone Montha, stalled procurement, and governments that have failed to respond with urgency.

Around 45 farmers, activists, and agricultural experts gathered at Sudarayya Vignana Kendram, representing districts across the state. The discussion, presided over by RSV Convenor Kiran Vissa, centred on compounding blows including the destruction caused by relentless rains, the hurdles created by the BJP-led Union government’s mandatory Kapas Kisan app for cotton procurement, and the apathy of the Congress-led government in Telangana.

“I have five acres of land: three for cultivating cotton and two for paddy. In the recent cyclone, the cotton crop was completely inundated and destroyed. But there has been no compensation from the state government yet,” said K Deepak, a farmer from Adilabad.