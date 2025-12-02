Khajaguda land PIL: Telangana HC directs state, Beverly Hills Society to respond

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
The Telangana High Court has directed the state government and the Beverly Hills Owners Welfare Society (BHOWS) to file counter affidavits while admitting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by four Congress legislators seeking directions to reclaim around 27 acres of government land.
The petitioners have alleged that land valued at nearly Rs 8000 crore was illegally transferred to BHOWS. They also sought court intervention to restrain the Society from proceeding with the construction of eight multi-storey residential towers.
The four Congress MLAs are Anirudh Reddy (Jadcherla), Yennam Srinivas Reddy (Mahabubnagar), Murali Nayak Bukya (Mahabubabad) and Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy (Nagarkurnool).
The division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and GM Moinuddin also directed the MLAs to file responses to the implead applications given by some flat owners of the Beverly Hills Society.
Anirudh Reddy had earlier accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in March 2025 of granting approvals to Vamsiram Builders near Khajaguda lake during his time as the Municipal Development minister.
The Khajaguda hill has been entangled in legal hurdles and allegations of encroachment for several years now. The hill is home to a plethora of flora and fauna, and unique geological formations which have time and again come under constant threat of illegal encroachment by realtors.