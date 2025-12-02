Khajaguda land PIL: Telangana HC directs state, Beverly Hills Society to respond

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government and the Beverly Hills Owners Welfare Society (BHOWS) to file counter affidavits while admitting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by four Congress legislators seeking directions to reclaim around 27 acres of government land.

The petitioners have alleged that land valued at nearly Rs 8000 crore was illegally transferred to BHOWS. They also sought court intervention to restrain the Society from proceeding with the construction of eight multi-storey residential towers.

The four Congress MLAs are Anirudh Reddy (Jadcherla), Yennam Srinivas Reddy (Mahabubnagar), Murali Nayak Bukya (Mahabubabad) and Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy (Nagarkurnool).