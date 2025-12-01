Kerala man arrested at Hyderabad airport for sexually harassing Air India crew member

A Kerala man who landed in Hyderabad from Dubai was arrested by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police upon arrival on Sunday, November 30, for allegedly sexually harassing a cabin crew member. The incident took place in Air India flight (AI-2204).

The accused identified as Biniyam Nazar allegedly misbehaved with the airhostess by touching her inappropriately and also writing obscene messages directed at her.

The accused is a software employee and in his 30s, according to reports. He was also found to be in an intoxicated state in the flight, following which the captain and ground staff were alerted.

After the flight landed, the accused said he had misplaced his passport in his seat. When the staff went to search for it, they found a handwritten note containing "obscene and abusive" remarks allegedly targeting the airhostess, The Times of India reported.

Following a complaint, the RGIA police arrested the accused under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India Today reported. He was later produced before a local court and sent for judicial remand.

