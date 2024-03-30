KCR to visit some Telangana districts on March 31, will meet farmers facing drought

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit some districts of Telangana on March 31 to inspect crops drying due to lack of irrigation water and meet farmers worried due to drought. KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will visit Jangaon, Suryapet, and Nalgonda districts.

Former minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, who had on Thursday, March 28, inspected the fields in Rajanna Sircilla district, alleged that the farmers in the state were facing a lot of hardships because of the policies adopted by the Congress government. The drought being witnessed in the state was not because of the nature and time but because of the current Congress government, he alleged.

KCR’s decision to visit the district comes amid a series of setbacks for his party, still reeling under the defeat in the recent Assembly elections.