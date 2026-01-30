KCR seeks another date to appear before SIT in phone-tapping case

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has conveyed to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case that he will not be available for examination on Friday, January 30, and requested that it fix any other date.

Hours after SIT issued a notice to K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the latter wrote to the investigating officer P. Venkatagiri that he was preoccupied in connection with the municipal elections.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief wrote that at present nomination for the elections to the municipalities and municipal corporations are underway, and January 30 is the last date for filing nominations for the elections to the 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations. “In view of the same, I am preoccupied with issuing authorisation to a number of persons as the elections are being held on party basis,” wrote KCR.

The former Chief Minister conveyed to the investigating officer that he may fix any other date of his convenience for his examination under Section 160 of the Cr P C. However, KCR sought his examination at his residence at Erravalli village in Siddipet district.

The investigating officer, in his notice, had told KCR that he may specify any other place within Hyderabad city convenient for examination.

Citing the provisions of Section 160 of the Cr P C, the BRS chief wrote that it is mandated by the law that any male person above 65 years is not required to attend the Police Station and the investigation team is required to examine such male person at the place in which such male person is residing.

“Therefore, in accordance with Section 160 Cr.P.C., you can examine me at the above-mentioned address with prior notice. It is also made clear that Section 160 Cr.P.C. does not specify any territorial limits under which such male person shall be examined. All notices in future may be sent to the address mentioned above,” reads KCR’s reply.

He assured the investigating officer that, being a former Chief Minister and present Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, and also as a responsible citizen, he would extend full co-operation with the investigation.