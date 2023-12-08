KCR needs hip replacement, say doctors

Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, who suffered a hip fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district late on Thursday night, December 7. Doctors treating him said on December 8 that KCR needs hip replacement.

He was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda in Hyderabad.

According to a health bulletin released by the hospital, KCR had a slip and fall in his bathroom at his residence and was brought to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda.

“On evaluation, including CT scans, he was found to have left hip fracture (Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture). He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks,” it said.

“He is being constantly monitored by a multidisciplinary team including orthopaedics, anaesthesia, general medicines and pain medicine. His general condition is stable,” it said.

KCR is a two-time Chief Minister. He became the first CM in 2014 after the state bifurcation where his party TRS (now BRS) won 63 seats. He retained the CM seat in 2018 after winning the elections with 88 seats. But in the recent elections he suffered a defeat. His party could win only 39 seats. KCR himself lost the election from Kamareddy constituency. He was defeated by BJP candidate Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy. He however retained the Gajwel seat.