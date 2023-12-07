KCR makes first public appearance after defeat

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday, December 6 made his first public appearance since losing power to the Congress party in Telangana.

He came out of his farmhouse at Erravalli to greet a group of people from his native village in Chintamadaka in Siddipet district. The outgoing Chief Minister was seen greeting people with folded hands. KCR’s nephew and BRS MLA from Siddipet, T Harish Rao was also present.

The people raised slogans of ‘CM KCR’ as soon as he emerged from his house.

A Revanth Reddy, the president of the Telangana Congress Pradesh Committee (TPCC), will take oath as Chief Minister at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 7.

The ruling BRS, which first won power in 2014, will for the first time since Telangana’s formation now be out of power and won in 39 seats. With 64 seats, the Congress party defeated K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the state Assembly elections, which concluded on December 3.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won eight seats and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has retained its 7 seats. The CPI party managed to win in one seat.