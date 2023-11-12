KCR faces opposition heavyweights in both Gajwel, Kamareddy

KCR retained Gajwel in 2018 with a huge majority of 58,290 votes. His nearest rival was again Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who had contested on a Congress ticket. The Congress and the TDP had an electoral alliance in 2018. Pratap Reddy defected to BRS in 2019.

This time, the BRS chief is not only seeking re-election from Gajwel but is also contesting from Kamareddy on the “invitation of local BRS leaders.” Gampa Goverdhan, who had been winning the seat for BRS since 2012, has made way for KCR. Kamareddy is part of undivided Nizamabad district and it was from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency that KCR’s daughter Kavitha was elected in 2014 but lost to BJP’s Dharampuri Arvind in 2019.

Political analysts say though Kamareddy is part of Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, KCR may be looking to influence the outcome in Nizamabad from where Kavitha is set to enter the fray again in 2024. The BRS chief also has a Kamareddy connection. He was native of Konapur Village of Kamareddy before his family migrated to Chintamadaka Village in Medak district.

Interestingly, the two Opposition heavyweights challenging KCR in Gajwel and Kamareddy are themselves contesting from two Assembly seats each. In Gajwel, KCR will be facing the BJP’s Eatala Rajender, who was once his close confidante. Rajender, a key leader of the BRS since its inception, had quit the party and defected to the BJP after he was dropped from the Cabinet by KCR in 2021 following allegations that lands of some farmers were encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by his wife in Hakimpet in the Gajwel Assembly segment.

However, the real reason for KCR’s action was believed to be Rajender’s remark that the leaders were not slaves to the pink flag but were its owners. After coming out of BRS, Rajender launched a scathing attack on KCR over his style of functioning. He retained the Huzurabad seat in the bypoll on a BJP ticket. This time, he is also seeking re-election from Huzurabad, which he has been holding since 2009.