Kavitha slams CM Revanth Reddy for saying KCR deserves to be hanged

She said this while talking to reporters on the premises of the Telangana Legislative Council.

Kavitha said KCR should speak in the Assembly on the Krishna river water issue to silence the Chief Minister and ministers who are criticising him.

She said that for BRS to survive, KCR should come to the Assembly and speak. She said that KCR should not leave the issue of river water to young leaders of the party.

Criticising her cousin and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, she remarked that the 'bubble shooter' in BRS has been made deputy leader of the party in the Assembly.

Kavitha said he came to the Council to request Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy to accept her resignation.

Kavitha had submitted her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council in September. Her action came after KCR suspended her from BRS for "anti-party" activities.

Following her suspension, she also resigned from the party and has been carrying on her political activities under Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she had floated during the Telangana movement.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had said on January 1 that it would not be wrong if KCR and his nephew Harish Rao were hanged for the injustices caused to Telangana in the utilisation of river waters during the BRS regime.

The Chief Minister made the remarks at a PowerPoint presentation made by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to the ruling Congress leaders on river water issues on January 1 evening.