Kavitha says KTR laid groundwork for HILT policy by selling industrial land to pvt firms

Telangana Jagruthi Samithi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha has issued legal notices to leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making allegations against her husband, Devanapalli Anil Kumar, of financially benefiting from irregular land deals under the Congress government.

Addressing a press meet on Friday, December 12, Kavitha also blamed her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao for “planting the seed” for the present Congress government’s Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP).

The policy is aimed at the “strategic conversion of industrial land within and near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to productive and integrated urban spaces,” such as residential, commercial, and recreational spaces.

KTR, former Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, has been opposing the HILT policy, alleging that the lands that were once given by the government to industries to create jobs for people are now being given to private individuals favoured by the Revanth Reddy government at throwaway prices.