‘Kavitha key conspirator behind Delhi excise policy scam’: ED tells court

"K Kavitha orchestrated a deal with CM, Delhi Govt, Arvind Kejriwal and then Dy CM and then Minister of Excise, Manish Sisodia, wherein she, along with other members of the South Group, paid them kickbacks through a string of intermediaries and middlemen. In exchange for the kickbacks paid to the leaders of AAP, she had access to the policy formulation and was offered provisions to ensure a favourable position to her," read the ED’s application before the court.

The ED also alleged that she further got stakes in the partnership of Indo Spirits, through Arun Pillai, without substantial investment in this firm and distribution business of Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd, which is one of the biggest manufacturers in the country and thus made Indo Spirits, the most profitable L1 in the Delhi Excise policy 2021-22 period and thus recouped proceeds of crime in guise of profits.

"Further, in the policy, the profit margin of the wholesaler was increased to 12% so that out of this margin, a portion of it could be taken back as kickbacks. This was done to create a continuous stream of illegal funds for the AAP in the form of kickbacks from the wholesalers and for the South Group to recover the kickbacks paid and further generate profits from this entire conspiracy," the application claimed.

The ED claimed that Kavitha and the others paid Rs 100 crore in bribe to the top leaders of the AAP, which is evident from the statement of Srinivasulu Reddy, dated July 14, 2023, recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA and his statement dated July 17, 2023, recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

As per the statement submitted in court, Srinivasulu Reddy said that in March 2021, he read in a Delhi newspaper that the government was privatising the liquor trade, and as they have been in the liquor business in south India for the last 71 years, they had considered expanding to Delhi and sought to meet CM Kejriwal.