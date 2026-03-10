Kavitha continues fast over Velugumatla demolitions after cops shift her to Hyderabad

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Police in Telangana's Khammam on Tuesday, March 10, detained Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha, who has been on an indefinite fast since the night of March 9, demanding justice for families displaced from a land parcel in the town.

Police forcibly shifted her to Hyderabad but she continued the fast at Telangana Jagruthi office.

She declared that she would continue the fast till justice is done to the affected families.

Kavitha alleged that several poor families were forcibly evicted by authorities in Velugumatla area in Khammam without issuing any notice to them.

She said that the land from which the oustees were evicted was a 'Bhoodan' (donated by others in the past) land.

Stating that it is not government land, she questioned the action of local authorities. The former MP told media persons that she would write a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to bring the issue to his notice. She said, if necessary, they will approach the High Court.

She demanded that the District Collector give an assurance that the oustees would be given 'pattas' in the same land.

Kavitha had reached Khammam on March 9 and staged dharna along with local leaders at ZP Center. She also visited the affected families in Velugumatla and interacted with the victims. She stated that their pain and suffering were deeply disturbing.

Kavitha demanded that the government build new houses for the victims at the same place where their homes were demolished

She said the demolitions had taken place during a sensitive time when children were preparing for Intermediate and Class 10 examinations.

Police had detained Kavitha, BC SC ST JAC chairman Visharadhan Maharaj and several Jagruti activists and shifted them to Khammam Three Town police.

After the release, Kavitha and others launched an indefinite fast at Ambedkar Bhavan, demanding justice to the victims.

"My indefinite hunger strike will persist until the displaced families of Velugumatla are allotted plots and sanctioned fully-built houses at the very locations from which they were forcefully evicted,” she posted on 'X'.