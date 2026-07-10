Kavitha alleges BRS amassed Rs 1,400 crore through quid pro quo deals

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Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president K Kavitha on Thursday, July 9, alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) amassed around Rs 1,400 crore through alleged quid pro quo arrangements.

Addressing the media during her visit to Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Kavitha claimed the money in the BRS’s bank accounts was “corruption money” generated through quid pro deals.

“The Rs 1,400 crore in the BRS party bank accounts came from Andhra contractors through quid pro quo. That is corrupt money and should be distributed to the families of Telangana martyrs. They should be given Rs 1 crore each,” she said.

Kavitha also accused her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), and senior leader T Harish Rao of corruption.

She alleged that KTR was involved in quid pro quo dealings with a construction company and accused Harish Rao of corruption linked to the Kaleshwaram project.

She also alleged that a company associated with Harish Rao supplied milk to Sri Chaitanya educational institutions.

Ruling out any return to the BRS, Kavitha said, “As long as I am alive, I will not join BRS.”

She alleged that the BRS had attempted to prevent her party from securing the “TRS” acronym and questioned the party’s claims that it was unconcerned about her political activities.

“If you are not afraid of us, why did you file more than 1,000 complaints with the Election Commission?” she asked.

Targeting both the previous BRS government and the ruling Congress government, Kavitha alleged that the Congress was continuing the same model of governance.

“The BRS opened the windows for corruption, and the Congress has opened the doors,” she said.

She also criticised the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that the government was focused on political vendetta instead of governance.

Kavitha said that if the TRS came to power, it would review all land allotted by both the BRS and Congress governments to Andhra-based contractors. “Every square yard of such land will be taken back,” she said.

She also demanded that all private educational institutions with more than 500 students procure milk only from the state-run Vijaya Dairy.

During her interaction with workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Kavitha demanded that the state government hold medical board meetings twice every month to speed up job appointments.

She warned that she would launch a hunger strike if the government failed to make a clear announcement on the demand.