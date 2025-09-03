Kavitha accuses cousin Harish Rao of plotting her ouster from BRS. Who is he?

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Maintaining a dignified composure, former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s party primary membership and also from the MLC post on Wednesday, September 3, citing integrity. A day earlier, she was suspended from the party on grounds of “anti-party” activities.

Addressing the media from her office in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, a teary-eyed Kavitha appealed to her father and founder of the BRS, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), and brother Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) to reconsider their decision. She also launched a blistering attack against her two cousins, former Minister T Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Kavitha categorically blamed Harish Rao for allegedly sowing divisions between their family in a larger ploy to usurp power. In an emotional appeal to KCR and KTR, she said, “You have kept them (Harish Rao and Santosh) at your side, and I, who am speaking the truth, am being kicked out of the party.”

While Kavitha had previously refrained from taking names of the people allegedly conspiring against her, she openly attacked Harish Rao and Santosh for their indulging in alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, which resulted in the Telangana government handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In her address to the media, Kavitha trained her guns against Harish Rao and said that Santosh was merely a manipulator. Santosh, who is the son of KCR’s wife’s sister, is widely known as the BRS chief’s “right-hand man.” He was also the managing director of Namasthe Telangana, the mouthpiece of the BRS party.

Who is T Harish Rao?

Harish Rao is KCR’s nephew and his trusted lieutenant. A senior leader who was a member of the party since its inception in 2001, he has now been accused of being a “tiger in sheep’s hide.”

Harish Rao has been the legislator of the Siddipet Assembly constituency, the bastion of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, since it was vacated by KCR in 2004. Rao exhibited his firm loyalty to the Kalvakuntla patriarch by resigning multiple times from his seat in protest of the demand for a separate Telangana state.

KCR rewarded his loyalty by offering him a cabinet post after the statehood was realised in 2014. He was made the Irrigation Minister of Telangana for consecutive terms. Harish Rao always managed to grab eyeballs by winning his constituency with a huge majority, asserting his popularity among the people.

His growth and popularity within the party gave rise to the speculation that he may take control of the party. Before this could gain further traction, KCR cleverly appointed his son KTR as the party’s working president in 2018, ensuring that the party’s reins remained within his family.

Meanwhile, Kavitha carved a name for herself through Telangana Jagruthi—a cultural organisation that promoted Telangana culture and Bathukamma festivities to bolster the statehood movement. But it was largely sidelined, and Kavitha was kept at a distance from the party. She was given the MP seat twice— in 2014 and 2019. But she lost the 2019 election to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Arvind Dharmapuri. She was compensated for the loss with an MLC seat, which she resigned following her suspension from the party. Kavitha blames Harish Rao for the loss.

Kavitha’s suspension

Kavitha was arrested in March 2024 by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged liquor scam. Following her release in August of the same year, Kavitha carried out a series of campaigns independently in defiance of the party. This included her support for women’s representation in the Parliament and support for the Backward Classes reservation, among others.

Kavitha alleges that a conspiracy was hatched against her for these activities. The conspiracy not only isolated her from the party but from the family too, she said.

Allegations against Harish Rao

Kavitha alleges that Harish Rao has been conspiring to divide the family so that he can come to power. “The first step towards it is to kick me out of the party,” she said. Targeting the coterie around her father, she said, “Please observe what is happening around you. Today, they have sent me out. The same might happen to you and Ramanna (KTR) too.” Kavitha minced no words in alleging that Harish Rao has engineered a wedge between their family so that he can take over the party and grab power.

Kavitha claimed that the slandering campaign against her began after Harish Rao and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy went to Delhi on the same flight.

Kavitha substantiates the claim of a collusion between Harish and Revanth by pointing out that the irregularity allegations against her cousin are overlooked by the Congress government, whereas her brother KTR has been harassed in the name of an inquiry.

“Ayodhya Reddy (CPRO to the CM) tweeted that there was a scam committed by Harish Rao in the supplying of milk to the residential schools. But within two days, the allegation disappeared. This is because he had surrendered.”

She said that the CBI inquiry against her father in the Kaleshwaram reservoir case was the result of alleged irregularities committed by Harish Rao as the Minister of Irrigation. “Today, the CBI inquiry against KCR is only because of the corruption of Harish Rao and Santosh.”

Kavitha said that the BRS party would survive only if they were alienated from the party.

She also said that Harish Rao joined the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now renamed BRS) only 9-10 months after its formation, not its inception, as widely perceived. She also claimed that Harish Rao allegedly disputed the decision to resign from the TDP government for the statehood cause.

Discrediting his credentials of being the party’s “troubleshooter”, Kavitha termed him a “bubbleshooter.” She said that Harish solved the troubles which he himself created.

In his quest for power, Harish Rao also conspired to defeat KTR in the 2009 elections, she alleged. Kavitha said that she was defeated in the same manner by wooing the MLAs in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

While KCR outsmarted Harish Rao and eliminated the threat of succession by appointing his son as the party’s working president, the rumours of Harish Rao shifting loyalties continue in the political circle.

Responding to this earlier in May this year, Harish Rao said that he would welcome the elevation of KTR as the party president. “I will welcome and cooperate if the party leadership is handed over to KTR. I will follow the directions given by party president K Chandrasekhar Rao without any deviation. I will never cross the party line,” Harish Rao had said.

Kavitha also clarified that she won’t be joining another party. “I am not joining any party. There is no need for it. My future course of action will be announced after consulting Telangana Jagruthi functionaries, Telangana intellectuals, BC community, and those working for Samajika Telangana.”