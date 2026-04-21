Kaleshwaram project: Telangana CM vows not to spare guilty​

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday declared that the state government will not spare those responsible persons for the ‘unbridled multi-crore corruption’ in the construction of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.​

After a visit to the Medigadda barrage, a part of the project in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, the Chief Minister said that all the culprits would be brought to justice.​

He told the media that the government would move forward with necessary strategic plans if the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) tried to use the BJP as a shield to escape corruption charges.​

The Chief Minister said the Justice P.C. Ghosh Commission has already submitted a comprehensive report on the misappropriation of funds.​

He claimed that knowing that an inquiry into the Kalaleshwaram project is likely to be ordered, BRS leader T. Harish Rao rushed to Delhi to plead with BJP leaders. Even though the media exposed this, they have not issued any statement regarding the matter, CM Revanth Reddy said, and demanded that Harish Rao disclose details of his secret meeting with BJP leaders in Delhi.​

The CM took a broadside at the BJP-led Union Government for not ordering a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project despite the state government making appeals. He recalled that the state government had sent a resolution to the Centre requesting a CBI inquiry into this matter.​

Revanth Reddy said Union Minister Kishan Reddy had demanded that the state government hand over the Kaleshwaram case to the CBI, but the Centre remained silent.​

He also took a dig at BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for holding a public meeting on the same day when an official delegation led by him is visiting Medigadda.

He revealed that a meeting with officials and technical experts was scheduled a month ago.​

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the government is determined to undertake repairs at the Kalaleshwaram project.

“We will not abandon the project and instead complete all the repairs and supply water for drinking and irrigation needs,” he said.​

The Chief Minister fired a salvo at KCR for abandoning the multi-crore project. The CM disclosed that the Medigadda barrage collapsed in 2023.

The then BRS government concealed all the facts and tried to derive political advantage in the 2023 elections. However, nature exposed the truth. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) submitted its preliminary report on November 1, 2023, during the KCR rule, but the BRS government chose to disregard it.​

The Chief Minister alleged that KCR scrapped the Pranahita-Chevella project, which did not offer him economic or political benefits.​

​