Kaleshwaram cost to exceed Rs 1.4 lakh cr, likely corruption of Rs 2600 cr: CAG

A new report released by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Friday, February 15, has revealed that the cost of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is likely to exceed Rs 1.4 lakh crore (1,47,427.41) as against Rs 81,911 crores, the cost projected to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The Kaleshwaram project, a flagship project of the previous Telangana government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has been mired in controversy and has been credited as a major reason for the BRS’ loss in the state Assembly elections held in November 2023.

The CAG report also stated that out of the total expenditure of ₹86,788.06 crore incurred on the project as on March 2022, 64.3%, ie ₹55,807.86 crore was met from the off-budget borrowings raised by the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited (KIPCL). KIPCL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by the BRS government to handle finances related to Kaleshwaram.

“The possibility of undue benefit of at least ₹2,684.73 crore to the contractors for supply and commissioning of pumps, motors etc., cannot be ruled out,” the report stated.

The Kaleshwaram project became a major talking point after six piers of the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage, one of the three main barrages of KLIP, sank on October 28, 2023. While BRS has defended the now six-year-old project, the Opposition, the Congress and the BJP, flayed the government and said the sinking of piers is proof of shoddy management. The Telangana Congress in its election manifesto also promised a judicial inquiry into alleged irregularities and corruption surrounding the construction of the project and since coming to power has been heavily critical of it.