Kaleshwaram Commission: Telangana HC bars govt from taking action against KCR

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a huge relief to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao, the Telangana High Court barred the state government from taking any action against them and two other petitioners on the basis of Justice PC Ghose Commission’s report. The Commission had enquired into alleged irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The High Court observed that the Ghose Commission did not follow the procedure under the Commission of Inquiry Act. A Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin on Wednesday, April 22, pronounced the orders on the batch of writ petitions filed separately by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Harish Rao, retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary SK Joshi and serving IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal, challenging the report.

The petitioners had sought a direction to set aside and quash the report of the Commission.

The petitioners had also challenged the constitution of the Commission, but the court held that the government had the power to constitute the Commission. However, the court found that the findings of the Commission can’t be a basis for action against any of the petitioners.