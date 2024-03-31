Kadiyam Srihari, daughter Kavya join Congress from BRS

While withdrawing from contesting in Warangal Lok Sabha seat, Kavya wrote to BRS chief KCR that the allegations of corruption, encroachments, phone tapping and liquor scam against party leaders have damaged the party’s image. She also mentioned that lack of coordination and cooperation among BRS leaders in the district caused more damage to the party.

BRS had decided to field Kavya after denying ticket to sitting MP Pasunuri Dayakar. Peeved over this, Dayakar joined the Congress party. Dayakar was elected in 2015 by-election and in 2019, from Warangal, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Srihari, a prominent SC leader who started his political journey in the 1980s with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had also served as a minister in the Cabinets of N. T. Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu in combined Andhra Pradesh. He had also served as TDP General Secretary and Politburo member.

A four-time MLA from Station Ghanpur in Warangal district, he joined TRS (now BRS) in 2013.

He was elected to Lok Sabha from Warangal on TRS ticket in 2014, but the next year, BRS president and then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inducted him into the Cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister.