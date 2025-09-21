KA Paul booked in Hyderabad for sexual harrasment after former employee complains

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

KA Paul, a pastor-turned-politician who is a prominent and controversial figure in Andhra Pradesh, has been booked for alleged sexual harassment of a former employee.

The complainant is a woman who worked for Paul (61) until recently. She resigned following the alleged harassment in August and September 2025, according to Panjagutta police.

“The woman in her complaint alleged that Paul had demanded sexual favours from her, sent inappropriate text messages, touched her inappropriately, and refused to maintain enough physical distance,” Panjagutta Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Bandari Shobhan told TNM.

An FIR has been registered under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Christian preacher, KA Paul is the president of the Praja Shanthi Party. He refers to himself as the “world’s most popular evangelist”.